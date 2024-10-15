Dr Pillania holds sessions on ‘Happiness strategy’

PAPU NALLAH, 14 Oct: Dr Rajesh K Pillania, professor at Gurgaon-based Management Development Institute and former Asia fellow at Harvard University, who is on a three-day trip to Arunachal Pradesh, is holding special sessions on ‘Happiness strategy’.

In his sessions he speaks about happiness strategies for good relationships, health and success. Prof Pillania is also popularly known as India’s ‘Happiness Professor’ and ‘Happiness Guru’.

On Monday, Dr Pillania held sessions at the information & public relations directorate here, at the economics department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), and at NIT Jote.

Last week he delivered lectures at various educational institutes in Namsai, Roing, Pasighat and Tezu.

During the session at RGU, Prof Pillania emphasised on the need for happiness, on what is happiness and how to be happy, and pointed

out that “the hyper competitive times and social media hype, followed by Covid-19, have created a lot of stress and unhappiness and have increased the craving for happiness.”

He further said that “historically, poets and philosophers used to talk about happiness; however, there has been a lot of scientific research on happiness across multiple disciplines in the last three decades.

“Research shows the positive impact of happiness on work, health and relationships among other benefits. Unfortunately, happiness appears vague and difficult to achieve, which is not the right way. Using concepts from multiple disciplines, achieving happiness for success, relationships and health in a simple and easy to do way both for individuals and organisations,” he added.

Prof Pillania is a renowned researcher, educator and consultant in the fields of happiness, strategy, innovation and humour. He is widely recognised for his pioneering research and training in happiness in India and has authored 14 books and reports on the subject. His work has earned endorsements from global thought leaders, including the Dalai Lama, Prof Philip Kotler, and Marshall Goldsmith.