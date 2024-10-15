MLA, DC welcome champion team of 7th HDMT

AALO, 14 Oct: Aalo West MLA Topin Ete and West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage welcomed the district’s U-16 boys’ football team on Monday, upon their return after winning the 7th edition of the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy football tournament, held in Namsai.

The West Siang football team became the champion after defeating Namsai by 5-4 goals in a sudden death penalty shoot-out. Twenty-four districts participated in the tournament.

District Sports Officer Tumto Loyi briefed the MLA and the DC on the performance of his team.

The DC congratulated the team and advised the young players to “maintain the winning spirit in the near future also.”

The MLA also advised the players to keep up the sportsman spirit, and highlighted the job reservation for meritorious sportspersons in government departments.

He encouraged them by talking about Gumpe Rime of West Siang, who is currently appointed as a goalkeeper coach at the Reliance Foundation Young Champs.

“West Siang is regaining the lost glory in the field of sports. During 1986 and 1988 also, West Siang was in the final match of the Subroto Cup,” he said.

“Despite the lack of a good football field, becoming the champion in the state level is a proud moment for all of us,” Ete added.

Members of the District Olympic Association and the District Football Association also spoke.

Later, the MLA and the DC handed over the championship trophy and the winner’s cheque to the team. (DIPRO)