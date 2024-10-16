14 dists of Arunachal eligible for malaria-free certification: NCVBDC

ITANAGAR, 15 Oct: As many as 14 of the 25 districts of Arunachal Pradesh are now eligible for malaria-free certification, National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control’s (NCVBDC) state programme officer Dr KT Mulung said on Tuesday.

Mulung was speaking at the inauguration of a three-day state review meeting on vector-borne diseases which got underway in Naharlagun near here on Tuesday. It is being conducted by the NCVBDC at Naharlagun near here.

The meeting focused on evaluating the state’s efforts towards malaria elimination and reviewing the progress in combating vector-borne diseases.

Additional Senior Regional Director of the Regional Offices of Health and Family Welfare, Shillong and Guwahati, Dr Juliana Lyngwa praised the remarkable reduction in malaria cases in the state.

Lyngwa attributed the achievement to the dedication of health officials and field staff.

She also stressed the importance of proper documentation to ensure smooth progress towards receiving malaria elimination certification.

State Family Welfare Director Dr Amping Perme underlined the department’s commitment to achieving a malaria-free Arunachal in the near future.

National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Marge Sora assured of proper allocation of funds for vector-borne disease control programmes.

The meeting, which will conclude on 17 October, will review the strategies and develop actionable plans to accelerate the progress towards a malaria-free Arunachal. (PTI)