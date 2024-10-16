Six lifters from Arunachal qualify for 38th National Games, bags 8 medals at IWLF Championship

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh won 8 medals, including 4 gold, 2 silver and an equal number of bronze medals in the IWLF National Weightlifting Championships, 2024-25, which concluded in Himachal Pradesh on 13 October.

The medal winners are Sambo Lapung, Kojum Taba, Golom Tinku, Charu Pesi, Markio Tario and Balo Yalam. All of them have qualified for the 38th National Games, scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand early next year.

While Lapung, Pesi, Tinku and Yalam won a gold medal each, Tario and Taba won a silver medal each in their respective weight categories. Pesi and Yalam also won a bronze medal each.

Competing in the senior men’s 96 kg category, Sambo lifted 146 kgs in snatch and 188 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 334 kgs.

Tario won the silver medal in the senior men’s 67 kg category with a total lift of 285 kgs. He lifted 120 kgs in snatch and 165 kgs in clean & jerk.

Taba won the second silver medal for the state in the senior men’s 102 kg category with a total lift of 330 kgs. He lifted 147 kgs in snatch and 183 kgs in clean & jerk.

Yalam won the gold medal in the junior women’s 59 kg category and the bronze medal in the senior section. She lifted 82 kgs in snatch and 105 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 187 kgs.

Tinku won the gold medal in the men’s junior 61category. He lifted 117 kgs in snatch and 143 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 260 kgs.

Competing in the senior 61 kg category, Pesi lifted 117 kgs in snatch and 152 kgs in clean & jerk, for a total of 269 kgs to win the gold medal in the interstate category.

The lift also earned him a bronze medal overall.