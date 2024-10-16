RGU English dept opens Literary Activities Club

RONO HILLS, 15 Oct: The English department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), inaugurated a ‘Literary Activities Club’ here on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone for the department.

Addressing the participants, RGU English HoD (i/c) Dr Doyir Ete expressed delight at the establishment of the club and thanked the attendees for their support.

The dignitaries present included RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak, APLS General Secretary Mukul Pathak, RGU Languages Faculty Dean Prof SS Singh, and History Department Professor Dr Sarah Hilaly.

Dr Riba also elaborated the club’s goals and objectives, emphasising its role in fostering a vibrant culture of literary engagement and creativity among students.

This was followed by an address by Prof Singh, praising the initiative and acknowledging the role the club would play in enhancing the literary culture of the university.

Dr Hilaly called for “literary ventures in exploration of the cultural roots of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Pathak congratulated the English department on thelaunch of the first-ever literary club affiliated with the APLS. He emphasised on the role of literature and the importance of libraries in the society. He also remarked on the growing need for creative writers and content creators. He encouraged the students to use the club for exploring and nurturing their literary talents.

Prof Nayak also congratulated the English department on establishing the first-ever club of the university, noting the laurels it would bring to the university as a whole.

The club is now officially open as a space where young and budding writers can come together and celebrate literature and engage intellectually, the university informed in a release.