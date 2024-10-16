Army establishes culture, heritage museum in Nyukmadung

ITANAGAR, 15 Oct: The Indian Army has established the Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum in Nyukmadung in West Kameng district, an official said.

The museum, under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP), will serve as a cultural beacon of peace, security and commitment to nation-building through community integration, Guwahati-based Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a press release.

He said that Arunachal Pradesh has a deep-rooted connection to Indian civilisation, tracing mentions in Kalika Purana and the great epic Mahabharata.

“It is replete with innumerable historical monuments and archaeological sites that establish its rich cultural and ancient heritage, which along with resplendent natural beauty, comes together harmoniously at the Kameng Museum,” Lt Col Rawat said.

He said that the museum, a collaborative effort of the Indian Army and the local community, would bring together cultural and religious linkages of all communities, covering all tangible historical, religious, archaeological and ethnographic aspects woven into the fabric of Arunachal.

The Kameng Cultural and Heritage Museum has been professionally and aesthetically curated by the National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology, along with the voluntary donation of ancestral land and 343 artefacts by the local community.

The museum has a state-of-the-art movie hall,showcasing the rich cultural and heritage linkages of Arunachal with India. A cafeteria and a children’s park have also been constructed for tourists.

The museum will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in the presence of union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan and Gajraj Corps General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Gambhir Singh on 23 October, Lt Col Rawat added. (PTI)