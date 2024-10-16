Techi becomes first ITO in weightlifting from Arunachal

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Weightlifting Association president Abraham K Techi has become the first International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) certified Category-I international technical official (ITO) in weightlifting from Arunachal Pradesh.

With this, he is now eligible to officiate at any international event, including the Olympics, world championships, and the Commonwealth as well as the Asian Games.

Techi, who is also one of the vice-presidents of the Indian Weightlifting Federation, and senior vice-president of the Arunachal Olympic Association, had been a Category-II ITO since 2016. It takes one a minimum of eight years to become a Category-I ITO from Category-II.

Arunachal Weightlifting Association general secretary Biku Sarita also became the first female from the state to become a Category-II ITO in weightlifting.

Both Techi and Sarita had appeared for the ITO examination conducted by the IWF, the world controlling body for weightlifting, in January this year.