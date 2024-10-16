CM mourns ex-ZPC’s demise

ITANAGAR, 15 Oct: Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourned the demise of former zilla parishad chairperson (ZPC) and senior public leader of Lhou village in Tawang district, Jambey Tsering.

In a condolence message, Khandu said, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of former ZPM and senior leader Jambey Tsering from Lhou village. He was a towering figure in 3-Mukto assembly constituency, whose contributions will always be remembered.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. May they find strength and solace in dharma,” he said, and prayed to the almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul. (CM’s PR Cell)