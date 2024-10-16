Traditional mask-making workshop organised

SHERGAON, 15 Oct: A three-day traditional mask-making workshop concluded here in West Kameng on Tuesday.

The workshop was organised by wildlife researcher Tripti Shukla as part of her ‘Vanwasi Aadiwasi’initiative to revive indigenous crafts, in collaboration with Shergaon-based NGO Garung Thuk, and with support from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) and Royal Enfield, at the Garung Thuk Community Library.

Villagers from Jigaon, Morshing and Shergaon took part in the workshop to learn the art of traditional wood mask-making and preserve their cultural heritage.

Resource person for the workshop, Pema Tashi, of Morshing village, who is the sole artist from the region, guided the participants in the intricate craft.

All the participants were trained to make the tiger mask, used for pantomime dance by the Sherdukpens, said Tashi.

During the valedictory function, Deputy Commissioner S Kundu, 73rd SSB Battalion Assistant Commandant Jitendra Kumar Sharma, curator of Tanpe Droma Museum of Morshing village Rinchin Norbu Grangchidar, and Shergaon Village Council member Sang Norbu Thungon distributed certificates to the participants.

Garung Thuk deputy chairman Dorjee K Thungon said that the NGO would strive to facilitate more such workshop in the future to keep the art alive.