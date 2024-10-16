Workshop for GBs, DC underscores importance of laws and order

YACHULI, 15 Oct: Eighty-six gaon burahs and baon buris (GB) of Keyi Panyor district attended a workshop organised here by the district administration on Tuesday.

The DC Shweta Nagarkoti highlighted the importance of GBs in maintaining law and order at the village level, especially in a tribal society. Additionally, she drew attention to the fact that Keyi Panyor is a new district which does not have properly demarcated boundaries yet. “Because of this, the role of the GBs will be paramount in the finalization stage,” she said.

Nagarkoti also urged the GBs to help the administration in implementing various government schemes at the grassroots level; provide authentic facts and data when called upon; confirm the veracity of applicants before validating certificates, especially ST certificates, at the village level; and always maintain the sanctity of their red coats.

The workshop was attended by Yachuli PI Nich Yong and Paramputu PI Khoda Raju, in the presence of, Yachuli CO Taba Milka, Deed CO Sylvia Koyu, and officials from the forest and the police departments.

The workshop was conducted by officials, reiterating the roles, responsibilities, powers, and duties of the GBs in their jurisdictions, guided by the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation,1945, and the AP Civil Courts (Amendment) Act,2022. The participants were also briefed on the importance of conservation of wildlife and nature. (DIPRO)