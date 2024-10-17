5-day Balika Shivir gets underway at Pasighat

Take pride as the torchbearers of change: Pul

PASIGHAT, 16 Oct: The five-day Balika Shivir, organized by the Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS), was formally inaugurated at Donyi Polo Vidya Niketan in Talom Rukbo Nagar, East Siang district, on Wednesday. The event aims to empower and inspire young girls, focusing on leadership development, education and self-reliance.

Attending the inaugural function, women and child development minister Dasanglu Pul urged the girls to be brave “as they prepare to contribute to nation-building.” Underscoring the importance of education in shaping the future of Arunachal, Pul motivated the participants to take pride in their role as torchbearers of change.

Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, in her speech, focused on the significant strides being made in the empowerment of girls in Arunachal. She highlighted how education is transforming the lives of young girls and encouraged them to seize every opportunity to achieve their goals. Dirchi also praised ASVS for its consistent efforts in promoting education for girls across the state.

Sunita Pandey, All India Saha Balika Shiksha Pramukh of Vidya Bharati, spoke about Vidya Bharati’s mission to promote girls’ education.

She emphasized the importance of a supportive and nurturing environment for girls to thrive and achieve their fullest potential.

Chairman of Balika Shivir 2024, Oder Gao, said the event provides a unique opportunity for girls to develop their leadership qualities. Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and Dr. Joram Aniya, North East Balika Shiksha Pramukh of Vidya Bharati and vice president of ASVS, also spoke.

Prominent dignitaries, including ASVS founder and former adviser to the CM Tai Tagak, ASVS president Bodong Yirang, former MLA Kaling Moyong and deputy commissioner Tayi Taggu, also attended the program.

The Balika Shivir has drawn 700 girl participants, selected from classes 6 to 10, from Vidya Niketans, KGBVs and EMRS run by ASVS schools across Arunachal Pradesh. The Shivir will also focus on skill-building for girls in areas such as arts, sports and vocational training, preparing them for future leadership roles in their communities and the nation.

A key highlight of the inaugural program was a performance by more than 200 girls in a mega dance. The dance was choreographed to a song written by Bodong Yirang and sung by the teachers of KGBVs from Pasighat.