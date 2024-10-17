Ledum FC wins 22nd Odam Ering Memorial Football Tournament

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

BILAT, 16 Oct: Ledum Football Club (FC) won the 22nd Odam Ering Memorial Football Tournament, defeating host Bamin- Bilat 1-0 in the final here in East Siang district on Wednesday.

Ledum FC’s Geni Taying scored the goal in the 20th minute of the play.

Ledum FC had entered into the final, defeating Sika-Tode 7-0 in the semi-final.

The champion team was awarded Rs. 1 lakh along with a trophy and certificate, while the runner-up was given Rs. 50,000 with a trophy and a certificate.

The best disciplined team award went to Rani FC. Cash prizes were also awarded to the ‘best player,’ ‘man of the match,’ ‘best goalkeeper’ etc.

Veteran football player of Legong Bango (Ruksin) area Olom Tagi, who had played in national level football tournaments like, Subroto Cup and NEFA Cup during 1965-66, advised the young players to stay away from drugs and alcohol.

JN College principal Dr. Tasi Taloh advised the players to maintain five ‘Ss (speed, skill, strength, stamina and spirit)’ to achieve success in the field of games and sports.

MLAs Tapi Darang and Ninong Ering, East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, SP S.K Singhal, District Olympic Association president Tamat Gamoh, ZPMs Aruni Jamoh, Olik Taloh, Ruksin ADC Kiran Ningo and a host of government officers and public leaders witnessed the final match.

Nineteen teams from different villages in the district participated in the tournament.