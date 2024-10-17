Ete takes stock of progress of viaducts on NH-13

AALO, 16 Oct: MLA Topin Ete along with West Siang deputy commissioner Hage Mamu on Wednesday visited the construction sites of the three viaducts between Higi Bagra and Doji village on Potin-Pangin section of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (NH-13) to take stock of the progress of the work. This was the duo’s second inspection of the project since August this year.

The MLA expressed satisfaction with the pace at which the construction work was

progressing, and hoped that the project would be completed on time.

The DC advised the site engineers of the company and the field officers of highway division to keep pace with their works and complete it on time ensuring quality.

Basar highway division executive engineer Nyumli Sora said that efforts are being made to complete the work before the set date.

In August, the field engineers of the contractor M/s Kaushal Sharma and officers of the PWD (highway) had assured the MLA and the DC that the 40-metre span viaduct will be completed by November this year.

The MLA and the DC were accompanied by circle officer Eken Bam. (DIPRO)