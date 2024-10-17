Obtaining NOC from APA mandatory: Org

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 Oct: The Arunachal Physiotherapist Association (APA) stated that obtaining a non-objection certificate (NOC) from APA is mandatory for any physiotherapist starting a new clinic or joining a government or private hospital.

Additionally, universities and colleges must secure an NOC before establishing physiotherapy departments here in the state.

The APA said this during a press conference on Wednesday at the press club, addressing key agendas discussed during their meeting on September 29 last.

APA executives announced plans to issue a notification to sports organizers, mandating the appointment of physiotherapists to register with the association. They warned that significant penalties would be imposed for non-compliance.

Formed on 26 October, 2022, under the Societies Registration Act of 1860, modified by the Society’s Registration (Extension to Arunachal Pradesh) Act of 1978, the APA emphasized the importance of registration for all private physiotherapy clinics, rehabilitation centers and government-employed physiotherapists.

APA said, registered physiotherapists are only eligible for recruitment and only those with a bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy or an equivalent higher degree are eligible for practice. The association urged the government to prefer appointing APST physiotherapists, highlighting the capability of local professionals.

The APA encouraged the public to report any fraudulent physiotherapy practices, reaffirming their commitment to improving the lives of individuals through legitimate treatment.