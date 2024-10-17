One arrested in inter-state narcotics smuggling; cannabis seized

[ Bengia Ajum ]

BHALUKPONG, 16 Oct: The West Kameng district police have busted an inter-state narcotics smuggling racket by arresting a person on Wednesday during a routine check at the police checkpoint. The police arrested one Thulunga Wary and seized 30 packets of pressed cannabis weighing approximately 150 kg from his possession. He has been arrested in connection with Bhalukpong PS case No. 12/24 under Section 20(c) of the NDPS Act.

According to the initial investigation, Wary procured the cannabis from Kalaktang and was supposed to deliver it to Assam. The police suspect that more individuals are involved in this smuggling racket. They also seized the vehicle in which he was transporting the cannabis. West Kameng police sources reported that this is the third arrest made by Bhalukpong police in a drug-related case this month. They have initiated a campaign against drug trafficking under the ‘Operation Dawn Initiative.’

The entire operation was led by inspector Thumgon Tali, officer-in-charge of Bhalukpong PS, with support from ASI Thutan Tsering, HC K. Mamai, HC G. Desisow, HC K. Pabing, HC D.R. Ramchiary, CT R. Saikia, CT (Dvr) Govind Naloiju and the SB staff. The team operated under the constant guidance of Pawan Kumar Yadav, SDPO and the overall supervision of Sudhanshu Dhama, SP of West Kameng district.