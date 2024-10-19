AKA felicitates Pradeep Kumar

NAHARLAGUN, 18 Oct: The Arunachal Karate-Do Association (AKA), led by its president-cum-MLA Likha Soni and chairman Shihan Likha Tara, on Friday felicitated its media consultant Pradeep Kumar Behera before his departure to his native state Odisha.

Terming Behera a path-breaker in the state’s media, Soni said, “Your valuable services will go down the annals of history for the next generations to recall you in the future.”

“You have been serving since 1992 and highlighted its glory with karatekas winning regional, national and global medals through print and electronic media to record the golden period of AKA which would never be forgotten,” AKA chairman Shihan Likha Tara said.

“We wish you could continue to serve the state, but respect your decision to return to your native place to be with your family members, particularly octogenarian mother. But the doors will always remain open

if you wish to visit this state maybe sometime in the future,” Shihan Tara, who is also the director of the Karate Association of India, said, and wished him a peaceful life ahead.

AKA senior vice-president Nanu Sangha and general secretary Tai Hipik were also present.