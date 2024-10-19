AdiSU appeals edn min to retain transferred teachers

PASIGHAT, 18 Oct: The Adi Student’s Union (AdiSU) has appealed to Education Minister PD Sona to retain all the teachers who have recently been transferred out from various schools in Siang district until the joining of their relievers.

In a memorandum to the minister, the AdiSU said that 10 teachers have recently been transferred to different places of the state mid-academic year without reliever teachers. The students’ union said that many schools in interior places in the district are lying defunct due to acute shortage of teachers.

Stating that the transfer of the teachers would adversely affect the academic studies of the students, the union appealed to the education minister to give necessary instruction to the authority concerned of his department to retain the transferred teachers in their respective schools if there are no reliever teachers.