IAF havildar, son swept away in Kameng river

TEZPUR, 18 Oct: An Indian Air Force (IAF) havildar and his 14-year-old son were swept away by strong water currents in the Kameng river in West Kameng district, defence sources said on Friday.

Both of them are yet to be rescued, the sources added.

Havildar Bapi Ghosh, posted at the IAF camp in Salonibari here, had gone to Bhalukpung with his wife and son for an outing on Thursday evening.

His son reportedly slipped and fell into the river. As he was swept away, Ghosh also jumped into it to save his son, and both of them were carried away by the strong water currents, sources said.

Locals rushed to the spot after they heard the screams of the IAF havildar’s wife and informed the authorities about the incident.

NDRF and SDRF personnel launched a search operation but both of them are yet to be traced. (PTI)