APLS’ Spelling Bee competition held at SCCZ

ZIRO, 18 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) hosted its first-ever Spelling Bee competition at St Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) here, aiming to enhance the students’ spelling skills, vocabulary, and public speaking abilities.

The objectives of the competition included cultivating effective spelling habits; developing poise and communication skills under pressure; expanding vocabulary; and encouraging student connections through extracurricular involvement, the college informed in a release.

The competition featured Dr Sonisha R Syiem as the master speller, with judges Gyati Ampi and Ranadip Dutta overseeing the proceedings. A total of 11 students qualified for the first round, progressing through increasingly challenging rounds.

The second round showcased a rigorous competition, resulting in only four participants advancing to the final stage.

In the final round, Rawt Awng Tingwa, a first-semester student in the political science department, secured first place.

Punyo Biida from the English department at SCCZ and Mihin Nipa from the economics department claimed the second and third place, respectively. Millo Mamung, a student from BNYS at IGTAMSU, received a special prize for her fourth-place finish.

Addressing the participants, APLS Ziro branch president Gyati Ampi emphasised the importance of providing platforms for literary enthusiasts, and highlighted the branch’s efforts since its inception in 2018. She encouraged students and community members to participate in ‘Chai pe charcha’ open mic sessions.

All top participants received certificates and cash prizes, promoting a spirit of healthy competition and recognition among aspiring spellers, the release stated.