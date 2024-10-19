University Football Championship begins

RONO HILLS, 18 Oct: The 3rd University Football Championship, organised under the banner of the Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) began at RGU here on Friday.

The opening match was played between the Research Scholars Forum (RSF) and the Management Department, and the match was won by the Research Scholars Forum by 2-0 goals.

All India Football Federation treasurer Kipa Ajay, AAPSU federal speaker-cum -Papum Pare District Football Association president Debia Muj, RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak, Registrar Dr NT Rikam and Students’ Welfare Dean Hui Tag attended the opening ceremony.