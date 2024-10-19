Mayor calls on governor

ITANAGAR, 18 Oct: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tamme Phassang called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Raj Bhawan here on Friday to discuss issues affecting the state’s urban development.

During the meeting, Phassang briefed the governor on the challenges faced by the state in managing solid waste effectively. He highlighted the initiatives taken by the IMC to manage solid waste disposal mechanisms and awareness initiatives to ensure a cleaner and more sustainable urban environment, the mayor’s office informed in a release.

In addition, building regulations and building byelaws were also discussed during the meeting.

The release further said that the governor reiterated his support to initiatives that promote a cleaner and healthier environment.