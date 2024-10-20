Preps for Tawang Int’l Marathon in full swing

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: Preparations for the second edition of the Tawang International Marathon are in full swing, a defence official said.

The high-altitude marathon, dubbed the ‘Queen of High-Altitude Runs’, is being jointly organised by the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government on 24 October, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

He said it is a key event in promoting the civil-military bonhomie in the scenic border town of Tawang.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition last year, Chief Minister Pema Khandu declared the marathon an annual international event during the launch of its website, www.tawangmarathon, in July.

The state government has extended a grant of Rs 2 crores to support the event, which expects to see over 5,000 participants in the full and half-marathon of 10 kms and 5 kms run, respectively.

The total prize pool for the event is Rs 60 lakhs.

Lt Col Rawat said that over 4,500 participants have so far registered for the marathon.

The event has also given a significant boost to mountain sports, adventure activities, and tourism in the region, officials said.

Khandu will flag off the marathon from the Tawang Stadium in the presence of Gajraj Corps GOC Lt Gen Gambhir Singh and Ball of Fire Division GOC Maj Gen KS Grewal, among others.

Additionally, a display of army equipment and cultural shows will be held. (PTI)