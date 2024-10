Arunachal thump Madhya Pradesh 8-0

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh thumped Madhya Pradesh 8-0 in their opening match of the 29th Senior Women’s National Football Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2024-’25 in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, on Saturday.

Giani Ramching Mara scored a hat-trick, while Gunailu Tawsik and Ani Tayang scored two goals each. Kai Rumi netted one.

Arunachal will play their next match against Odisha on 21 October.