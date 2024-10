ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh held former champion Odisha to a goalless draw in their second group stage match of the Senior Women’s National Football Championship for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy 2024-25 at Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Arunachal will play against Ladakh in their last group stage match on 23 October, while Odisha will face Madhya Pradesh.

The results of both matches will decide who finishes

on the top of the table in their group (F) and qualify for the final round.