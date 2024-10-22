Shaheed Neelam Tebi remembered on Arunachal’s martyrs’ day

NEELAM, 21 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh marked its inaugural Martyrs’ Day at the 1962 State War Memorial Park in Neelam village in Keyi Panyor district on 20 October.

During the solemn ceremony, tributes were paid to the valiant soldiers who gave their lives during the 1962 Chinese aggression, with special focus on Sepoy Neelam Tebi of the 5 Assam Rifles – the only soldier from Arunachal to have made the ultimate sacrifice at Kinjamani Post, Tawang sector, on 20 October, 1962.

On the occasion, State Core Commission on Unsung Heroes (SCCUH) member Tai Tagak, 12 Rajputana Rifles CO Col Sangam Singh, state Research Director Sangeet Dube, APSCPCR member TC Tayum, Niri Chongowju, and younger brother of Shaheed Neelam Tebi, Neelam Kecha, lay wreaths at the memorial as a tribute to the braveheart.

“For more than 60 years, Sepoy Neelam Tebi’s story remained hidden, his sacrifice nearly forgotten due to a lack of communication and historical oversight. In 2021, under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, Tagak, then

the adviser to the chief minister, and Tayum, a Gorkha, spearheaded efforts to reclaim his legacy. Through unwavering dedication, extensive research, and close communication with military authorities, they successfully verified Sepoy Tebi’s role in the 1962 war. In 2022, crucial documents, including Sepoy Tebi’s enlistment papers, death report, and citations, were procured from the Directorate General of Assam Rifles headquarters in Shillong (Meghalaya). These were presented to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with the ‘Unsung Heroes’ core committee, leading to the establishment of the 1962 State War Memorial Park in Neelam village.

“This memorial stands as a fitting tribute to Sepoy Tebi – the lone known martyr from Arunachal – and the 3,500 soldiers who laid down their lives during the war,” the SCCUH stated in a release.

“The inaugural ceremony not only celebrated Sepoy Neelam Tebi’s heroic sacrifice but also honoured the collective bravery of the thousands of soldiers who fought to protect the nation. The 1962 War Memorial Park in Neelam village is a testament to their courage and dedication, a place of reflection and inspiration that is expected to become one of the most visited landmarks in Arunachal,” it added.

The event was organised by the Indian Army, under the leadership of Col Sangam Singh.

“This landmark event symbolises a significant step in the government of Arunachal’s unwavering dedication to preserving the legacy of its heroes, ensuring that their sacrifices are never forgotten and their stories are passed down to future generations,” the release said.