Arunachal win 7 medals in National Taekwondo C’ship

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh won two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals in the 40th National Senior Kyorugi and the 13th National Poomsae Taekwondo Championship-2024, which were held in Puducherry from 17 to 19 October.

The gold medals were won by the female (U-30) Poomsae group, comprising Achum Sangha, Radha Bangsia and Lumter Uli, and the male (U-40) Poomsae group, comprising Gangfung Gangsa, Mari Karbak and Likha Govind.

Gangsa also secured the silver medal in the senior male U-40 individual Poomsae.

Khinsan Wangsu and Margam Karbak won a bronze medal each in the female and male individual Poomsae.

Rikpy Nyodu and Miching Taja won the third bronze for the state in the senior mixed pair Poomsae (U-30). Akash Kumar Ram, Miching Taja and Kame Bayang also won one bronze medal in the same category.

Chello Marry was awarded the ‘best female fighter’ of the tournament and has been awarded a wild card entry for the National Games, 2025.

Akash Kumar Ram has also qualified for the National Games, 2025 by finishing within the top 10.

Arunachal Taekwondo Association president Kipa Kaha and its general secretary Likha Robin expressed happiness over the team’s performance.

“The entire team has done exceptionally well. This success will undoubtedly strengthen the popularity of the sport of Taekwondo in Arunachal Pradesh,” Kaha said.

“This is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh. Our athletes have shown their true potential at the national stage, and their achievements are the result of hard work, dedication, and passion,” Robin said.

Kayang Darang and Ranjit Biswakarma were the Kyorugi and Poomsae coaches, respectively, and Jina Yangfo was the manager of the team.