FALF issues recommendations to caretaker ANSU prez

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: The Former ANSU Leaders Forum (FALF), which was recently endorsed by the Nyishi Elite Society to supervise superintend the upcoming election of the ANSU, has issued a three-point recommendation to caretaker ANSU president Nabam Dodum.

On Tuesday, members of the FALF, who have been intervening in the issue for nearly a week, held its final sitting.

Speaking to the media, FALF chairman Nera Techi said, “We have submitted three points of recommendation to the caretaker president ANSU Nabam Dodum. The recommendation highlights the BSU issue, the election commission issue and the matter related to the election enrollment committee.”

The FALF stated that, after going through the merits and demerits of the factions in the All Palin Chambang Gabgte Yangte and Tarak Landi Students’ Union (APCGYTSU), the committee found that the “Rei Taha-led faction has the judgement of the court in their favour and there is no chance of contempt of court.”

“Further, it is not advisable to intervene at this juncture,” it said.

The FALF stated that “the committee recommends the Rei Taha-led faction to represent the BSU from the APCGYTSU.” However, it also stated that the recognition of the BSU be finalised after “the final court hearing.”

Regarding Pakke-Kessang district, the committee opined that all the BSU factions in the district have their own demerits. It said that none of the BSUs was formed according to the ANSU’s constitution and several procedural lapses were detected in all the BSU formations.

The FALF recommended that all the school delegates be enrolled through the Pakke-Kessang Intellectual Forum (PIF) “on one-time relaxation basis, and the PIF should have fixed responsibilities to facilitate the aspiring candidates of the district during the entire election process of ANSU.”

“The recognition of BSUs should be on the prerogative of the new elected ANSU incumbent as per the ANSU constitution,” the FALF said.

It further recommended Gyamar Rai as the chief election commissioner and Nyanya Gollo as the returning officer of the ANSU election.

The forum has also directed the caretaker ANSU president to “issue a partial modified notification immediately as per single-point minute drawn on 18 October.”

The FALF further recommend Byabang Joram, Toko Takam, Tukbom Ligu, Deyum Gapak, Dr Bengia Tada and Tadar Kayu as the enrollment screening members, “as there has been complaints and apprehension on some of the former EEC members.”

The FALF added: “We are not doing this based on region, area, clan or community. We appeal to the ANSU-DSU and the BSU to not take law and order situation into their hands. If not, the forum will be compelled to take action.”