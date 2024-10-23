Pani Manju Joram clinches silver and bronze medals at Asian Cup Muay Thai Championship

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: Pani Manju Joram from Arunachal Pradesh clinched the silver medal in Wai-Kru and a bronze medal in the 57kg (elite) fight category at the Asian Cup Muay Thai Championship held in Taipei, Taiwan from 17 to 23 October.

Joram’s remarkable performance showcased her dedication and skill, earning her a well-deserved place on the podium.

Competing against top athletes from across the world, her achievements have not only highlighted her individual talent but have also put Arunachal Pradesh on the national sports map.

“I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the support I have received from my coaches, family, and the people of Arunachal Pradesh. This victory is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who believed in me,” Joram was quoted as saying by Muaythai Association Arunachal Pradesh president Momi Tayeng.

The Asian Cup Muay Thai Championship is known for its competitive spirit, attracting participants from all over world. Joram’s outstanding performance is bound to inspire many young athletes in her community to pursue their sporting dreams, Tayeng said.

“Joram’s medals are not only a personal triumph but also a beacon of hope for aspiring athletes in Arunachal Pradesh. Her journey underscores the importance of perseverance and passion in achieving one’s goals,” she added.