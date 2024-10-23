FIR lodged against FB account holder for circulating doctored video

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: An FIR has been lodged at the cyber crime branch, Itanagar, against an anonymous account holder on Facebook (FB) for circulating a doctored video defaming public liaison officer (PLO) to the DCM, Pebo Gyadi, and contender for the All Nyishi Students’ Union’s (ANSU) president’s post, Lezen Gyadi.

The Gyadi Welfare Society (GWS) on Tuesday during a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club condemned the video which is circulating on FB, containing an AI voiceover. The video suggests that Lezen Gyadi is being hoisted by the DCM, and that Pebo Gyadi is offering contractual jobs to voters in lieu of supporting Lezen Gyadi.

GWS adviser Rajo Gyadi said that connecting Pebo Gyadi to the ANSU election is totally baseless, concocted and fabricated. “Lezen Gyadi has been preparing for the candidate of ANSU president for the last 14 years, and our clan member Pebo Gyadi has been serving as PLO since four-five years; hence the allegations levelled are totally baseless,” he said.

He added that if there is any evidence vis-à-vis the allegation, “the person should come up in front and should come up in one’s own original identity, rather than from an anonymous account.”

“Politics should be played maturely, and let the students choose their own leaders,” he said.

The GWS has also requested the former ANSU leaders to immediately “rectify the issue” and conduct the election, saying that if it is delayed further, it would lead to confrontations.

The FIR reads that the fake video has deeply hurt the sentiments of the GWS members and “such doctored content, without any truth, circulating in the time of election suggests a false propaganda, which affects the hard-earned image of Lezen Gyadi.”

The GWS said also that “such doctored video creates unrest and enmity between the societies and tarnishes the image of the members of the clan.”

GWS chairman Tabo Gyadi and Adi Gyadi also addressed the mediapersons.