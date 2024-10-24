Ntl seminar on Nalanda tradition concludes

[ Prem Chetry ]

DAHUNG, 23 Oct: A three-day national seminar themed ‘Exploring Pramânavârtika on Nalanda Traditions’ organised by Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS) concluded here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, CIHCS director Dr. Gurmet Dorjey emphasized the importance of philosophical inquiry in today’s world. He anticipated that the seminar will yield the desired outcome, enabling attendees to know more about the tradition.

The seminar was dedicated to exploring the philosophical foundations and contemporary relevance of the ‘Pramânavârtika,’ fostering profound discussions and insights among scholars and participants.

More than twenty eminent Buddhist scholars from across India participated in the event.

There were extensive deliberations, discussions and debates during the three days seminar. The seminar proved to be a remarkable success, encouraging a spirit of inquiry and collaboration among scholars, students, and participants. It reaffirmed CIHCS’s commitment to promoting Himalayan culture and philosophy.

The event concluded with a cultural presentation performed by the students.