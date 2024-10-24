Training prog on PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 held

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) conducted a one-day training programme as part of the preparations for the upcoming PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan, 2024 at the SCERT conference hall here.

This assessment survey of students’ competencies is scheduled for 4 December, 2024 across the country.

The primary objective of the training was to prepare the district-level coordinators (DLCs) and assistant DLCs (ADLCs) from Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to lead the field investigators responsible for conducting the survey. These coordinators will serve as master trainers and will further train the field investigators and observers to ensure smooth execution and data accuracy.

Through this training, participants gained a comprehensive understanding of the PARAKH assessment design, which focuses on competency-based education, learned the sampling and booklet distribution processes to ensure accurate representation of students across the selected grades and schools, understood the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders, including NCERT, CBSE, SCERT, and district-level officials, and were oriented on skills related to monitoring, field reporting, and documentation to ensure the smooth administration of the survey.

The sessions were led by a resource person from NCERT, New Delhi, with additional guidance provided by prof. Indrani Bhaduri, CEO and head of PARAKH at NCERT, who joined virtually to discuss the aims and objectives of the training.

Earlier, the event commenced with an address by the director of SCERT. The Deputy SPD, ISSE delivered the keynote address and emphasized the importance of the training.

PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan (previously known as NAS) is a large-scale assessment initiative aimed at evaluating the learning outcomes of students across the country. With a focus on competency-based questions, the survey will assess students’ critical thinking, problem-solving abilities and application of knowledge.

Additionally, the survey will target students in grades 3, 6 and 9, with the results expected to guide future educational reforms nationwide.

This year’s NAS is significant as it emphasizes competency-based assessments, which are in line with the vision of NEP 2020.

Fifty-two participants from Arunachal Pradesh and 40 from Sikkim attended the training. (DIPR)