Ethiopia’s Gido & Reshid winners of 42 kms full marathon

2nd edition of Tawang Marathon concludes

TAWANG, 24 Oct: The second edition of Tawang Marathon, conducted at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high altitude stadium here concluded on Thursday.

In the 42 kms full marathon (male) runner Alamu Tadasa Gido from Ethiopia completed the marathon in 2 hrs 44 minutes and 30 seconds, securing the first place, while last year’s champion Arjun Pradhan could complete the full marathon in 2 hrs 46 minutes and 4 seconds to take the second spot. The third position was bagged by Tsegaye Molla Adugna, who completed his run in 2 hrs 46 minutes and 46 seconds.

In the full marathon (female), Genet Shikur Reshid from Ethiopia secured the first place by completing the run in 3 hrs 17 minutes and 19 seconds, followed by Anjali Kumari, who covered the race in 3 hrs 26 minutes and 54 seconds. Bisle Guye Bekaye completed her run in 3 hrs 38 minutes and 38 seconds and secured the third spot.

The 21 kms half marathon (male) was completed by Anand Singh Rawat in 1 hr 16 minutes and 28 seconds, while Tsetan Namgyal could complete the same in 1 hr 19 minutes and 21 seconds, Kangujam Bikram Meitei completed the half marathon run in 1 hr 19 minutes and 28 seconds.

In the 21 kms open category (female), Eyerusalem Tase Weldemaryam completed the run in 1 hrs 30 minutes and 39 seconds while Neeta Patil could complete the half marathon in 1 hour 42 minutes and 42 seconds and Susheela completed it in 1 hour 43 minutes and 50 seconds.

In the 10-km open category (male) Mohd Abdul Rajak completed the run in 38 minutes and 19 seconds, while Emphius Nongram covered the distance in 38 minutes and 21 seconds and Rajan Singh completed the half marathon in 38 minutes and 46 seconds.

In the 10-km open category (female) Meenu Sharma completed the run in 45 minutes and 48 seconds while Joti Moni completed it in 46 minutes and 51 seconds, and Sangeeta Pal took 47 minutes and 11 seconds to complete the marathon.

In 5-km open category (male), Manoj Singh completed the run in 18 minutes and 47 seconds while Deepak Kumar Kapuria completed it in 18 minutes and 57 seconds and Niranjan did it in 19 minutes and 32 seconds.

In the 5-km open category (female), Shakuntala Devi completed the run in 26 minutes and 53 seconds while Happy Gogoi completed the same in 28 minutes and Phuntso Wangmo took 28 minutes 47 seconds to complete the run.

Organized jointly by the district administration and Indian Army and managed by the event manager Cyruns, the event witnessed participation of 4,400 runners from across the country, except the union territories, and 11 participants from different countries.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had flagged of the 42-km run while union MoS for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan and other dignitaries had flagged of the other sub-categories of the marathons in the presence Sports Minister Kento Jini, MLAs Zingnu Namchoom, Tsering Lhamu, Namgey Tsering and Tsetan Chombay, DGP Anand Mohan, Gajraj Corps Commander Lt Gen Gambhir Singh and GOC 5 Mountain Division Major General KS Grewal. (DIPRO)