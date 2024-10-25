CEO urges political parties to help publish error-free electoral roll

ITANAGAR, 24 Oct: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain on Thursday urged political parties to actively take part in bringing out an error-free electoral roll.

Addressing a meeting with representatives of political parties, Sain emphasised that they should activate their district units and ensure appointments of booth-level agents (BLA) at all polling stations to assist the booth-level officers (BLO) in obtaining an error-free electoral roll in the state.

The annual summary revision of photo electoral rolls is on in all the 60 assembly constituencies of the state, an official statement said.

The CEO highlighted that during the revision period of claims and objections, a BLA can submit a maximum of 10 forms in a day and not more than 30 forms during the entire period of filing of claims and objections.

The BLA must furnish a declaration citing he is satisfied with the correctness of submitted claims and objections, Sain added.

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Shania Kayem Mize in her address explained the details of the special summary revision and said that the integrated draft electoral roll would be published on 29 October and the copies would be shared with the political parties.

The final electoral roll would be published on 6 January next year and the same will be made available on the CEO’s official website, she added.

Altogether 2,233 polling stations, manned by BLOs at polling station level, will witness the execution of revision activities.

Arunachal has a total of 8,90,762 electors, including 4,53,374 females and three third-gender voters in the draft electoral roll.

The electoral population ratio in the state is 558, while the overall gender ratio is 1,037 with 100 per cent EPIC coverage, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the BJP, Congress, People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) and Aam Aadmi Party, the statement added. (PTI)