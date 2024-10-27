Forest officials seize carcasses of wild birds, animals

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 26 Oct: A team of officials from the forest department, led by DFO Boken Pao, seized carcasses of wild birds and animals from the daily markets here in Upper Subansiri district on Friday.

The team, however, couldn’t arrest the offenders.

The seized carcasses were that of deer, squirrels, porcupines, barbets, wild doves and bulbuls.

Later, all the seized carcasses were burnt at an open place near the daily market.

The DFO appealed to all citizens of the district to protect and preserve wildlife.