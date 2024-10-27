Hooligan FC win 8th Singhik Veteran Football Tournament

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 26 Oct: Hooligan Football Club won the 8th Singhik Veteran Football Tournament, beating Fai Fai Football Club 2-1 in the final at the mini-outdoor stadium here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

Kyania Rigia from Fai Fai FC was declared the best player in the 40 plus age category, while Hooligan FC’s Jekaku Nipu was declared the best player in the below 40 years category.

Paulad Lida and Tai Doyom, both from Hooligan FC, were declared the best defender and the best the goalkeeper, respectively. Hooligan FC’s Gemo Lollen became the highest scorer.

The disciplined team award went to Bhaka FC.

Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo and Superintendent of Police Thutan Jampa also witnessed the final match and advised the players to play the game with true sportsman spirit.