Mega medical health camp for workers

ANINI, 26 Oct: Hundreds of people, including workers, benefitted from a ‘mega awareness-cum-health camp’ organized jointly by the All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) and the Arunachal Pradesh Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) here in Dibang Valley district on Saturday.

Several essential items, including blankets, were also distributed to more than 800 workers during the camp.

APB&CWWB Chairman Rolen Dagam, who inaugurated the awareness-cum-health camp in the presence of a huge gathering, stated that the board has been trying hard to deliver welfare services and benefits to the registered workers of the state.

Urging the workers’ community to get their names registered with the board in order to avail several important benefits meant for them and their families, the chairman said, “It is not necessary that the workers have to come to Itanagar by wasting hard-earned money; they can avail the benefit at their respective districts through the registering officers (RO).”

AAPLU president Dana Tadu also spoke.

ITBP Asst Commandant Dr Vishal Kaushik, the DRCHO, members of the AAPLU district unit, workers from various state and central government departments, local leaders, general public, officers and others were also present.