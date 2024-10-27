CS visits NIT, FTI & Jarbom Gamlin Govt Law College

JOTE, 26 Oct: Chief Secretary Manish Gupta on Saturday visited the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jarbom Gamlin Govt Law College and the Film and Television Institute (FTI) in Jote to assess the academic environment and infrastructural gaps and to discuss key areas for improvement that could benefit the broader educational landscape.

The chief secretary asked the NIT authority to provide a status report of all the infrastructures within its campus. Gupta assured the NIT authority that he would look into the various requirements of the institute which falls under the purview of the state agencies/departments.

He suggested to the NIT authority to adopt sustainable development initiatives, like rain harvesting in the campus, to augment water shortage issues.

NIT Director Prof Mohan V Aware apprised the chief secretary of the issues pertaining to water supply, internet connectivity, regular electricity supply, need for a police outpost, security in the campus, the road condition and incomplete infrastructural works of the institute.

Later, the chief secretary reviewed the progress of the construction works at the Film and Television Institute. He asked the CPWD to complete the infrastructure before the commencement of classes from the campus on 15 November.

Earlier, he visited Jarbom Gamlin Govt Law College.

During the visit, the chief secretary was accompanied by Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, IPR Secretary Nyali Ete, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen and IPR Director Onyok Pertin. (DIPRO)