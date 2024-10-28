AR pays tribute to war veteran Deepak Lama

[ Pisi Zauing ]

KHARSANG, 27 Oct: The Assam Rifles (AR) solemnly honoured the legacy and bravery of retired subedar Deepak Lama, a resident of Kharsang and a distinguished war veteran of three wars, at a funeral service held on Sunday here in Changlang district.

Through the wreath laying ceremony, the AR paid obeisance to the veteran’s unwavering dedication, remarkable service, and his sacrifice for the nation.

11 Assam Rifles Battalion Commandant Colonel Vivek Tripathi, fellow servicemen, veterans, family members, and local community representatives gathered to honour the life and contributions of Lama.

Known for his courage and dedication, Lama had a distinguished career marked by his resilience and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s security.

The funeral included a ceremonial guard of honour, in recognition of the exemplary service rendered by Lama.

“Today, we gather not only to mourn a hero but also to celebrate his legacy,” said Colonel Tripathi, adding that “Subedar Lama’s dedication and sacrifices serve as an inspiration to every member of the Assam Rifles. His legacy will continue to inspire and

uplift the spirits of Assam Rifles and the nation.”

Lama was born in a small village of Darjeeling in 1933. He had joined the Indian Army as a rifleman at the age of 16 in 1949 and performed his duties in the 8th battalion of the Gorkha Rifles. He died on 25 October, 2024.

During his service, the soldier was actively involved in three wars. Lama set a true example of exemplary bravery, commitment and selfless dedication towards the nation.

During the 1962 War with China, Subedar Deepak Lama fought for the nation against the Chinese army in the eastern front of Ladakh. He manned a light machine gun for four days and inflicted heavy casualties on the Chinese army. The soldier was considered to be missing/dead till his release by China after captivity of four months as a prisoner of war.

During the 1965 War with Pakistan, the soldier, along with his men, played a key role in the capture of Lahore.

During the 1971 War, Subedar Deepak Lama fought in the Chittagong sector.

As a veteran he was an active member in many social activities related to the Gurkha Society and Labour Union.