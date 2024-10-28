Basfore retains ‘Strongman of India’ title for 5th consecutive year

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: Powerlifter Azad Basfore of Arunachal Pradesh retained the ‘Strongman of India’ title for the 5th consecutive years at the World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) India in Hyderabad.

Competing in the senior’s men’s 75 kg category, Basfore won the gold in both equipped and non-equipped categories.

He lifted 217.5 kgs in the equipped category, breaking his own record of 205 kgs set in 2023.

In the non-equipped category, Basfore lifted 170 kgs.

Besides Basfore, 12 other powerlifters from Arunachal bagged medals, including 10 gold, in the event.

The gold medallists (in senior category) were Rajiv Pait (67.5 kgs), Tedo Kino (60 kgs), (junior category) Rige Kaye (67.5 kgs), (sub-junior) Chow Rajing Mungyak (52 kgs), Enan Jomoi (67.5 kgs), Aman Gurung (82.5 kgs), (junior category) Deepok Nasi (67.5 kgs), Bikash Dehingia (52 kgs).

Hinium Apam Nich won the gold medal in women’s 67.5 kg category, while Damnia Tamin (90 kgs open), an inspector in the tax, excise & narcotics department, won the gold and the bronze medal in the raw and equipped category, respectively.

Kemba Lomi won the silver medal in the men’s open 110 kg category and Sanjeev Ragon clinched a bronze in the men’s 90 kg open category.