Livestock census launched

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: The animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development department launched the 21st quinquennial livestock census at Emchi village in Doimukh circle of Papum Pare district on 25 October, aligning with the nationwide door-to-door survey.

The census is set to continue until February next year.

The basic objective is to gather comprehensive data on various livestock species, along with their breed, sex, age and usages, facilitating policy formulation for animal health security and the sector’s growth.

The census will provide valuable insight into livestock population, health and productivity, contributing to overall enhancement of the livestock sector which is one of the main contributors in rural economy in the state in particular and nation in general, the department said in a release.

The department appealed to all livestock owners to cooperate with the visiting enumerators by providing the right information about their livestock and poultry birds, so that accurate data can be collected and used for policy formulation for the next five years.