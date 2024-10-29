In-service teachers’ trg concludes

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 28 Oct: A three-day in-service teachers’ training for secondary level teachers, organised by the Samagra Shiksha (ISSE), in collaboration with the SCERT, Itanagar and Gurugram (Haryana)-based Reach to Teach Foundation, concluded here in West Kameng district on Monday.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony, DDSE LD Komu said, “Our dedication would yield the desired outcome mainly at the secondary level, and the CBSE results need to be more exemplary.”

Earlier, ISSE district coordinator Dondup Tseringthanked the resource persons, the DDSE and the teachers for “rendering their efforts equally unparalleled in making accomplishing the training.”

The in-service teachers included TGTs, PGTs and guest faculty teachers of the Chief Ministers Shiksha Khoj teaching in secondary levels from 16 government secondary and higher secondary schools of the district.

Programme coordinator Hiranya Riju, programme assistant Sumit Kumar, and academics manager Sanchari Ray Chowdhury imparted the training on CBSE examinations, focusing on competency-based pedagogy of all subjects.

In addition, the various aspects of NAS (PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024) were discussed.