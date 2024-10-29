Guv in Tawang on 4-day tour

ITANAGAR, 28 Oct: Governor KT Parnaik arrived in Tawang on Monday on a four-day district tour.

The governor will be visiting the border villages of the district under the vibrant border villages programme and also the forward border posts to interact with the troops.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with his wife Tsering Dolma called on the governor and his wife Anagha Parnaik and accorded them a traditional reception.

Earlier, the governor and his wife were received by local MLA Namgey Tsering, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang and Superintendent of Police DW Thungon upon their arrival at the Tawang helipad. (Raj Bhavan)