Morshing village celebrates tourism award

BOMDILA, 5 Nov: Morshing Village in West Kameng district celebrated the achievement of securing the third position in the Best Tourist Destination Awards under the category of ‘Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable and Responsible Tourism Practices,’ awarded by the state’s tourism department.

Attending the event, Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombey appealed to the local community to recognize the value and importance of the award and emphasized the need for collective efforts to harness the region’s potential in tourism.

The MLA encouraged neighboring Domkho and Sanglem villages to actively participate in these developmental initiatives.

Terming Shergaon village a model for successful community-led tourism, Chombey said, “Shergaon has become one of the most desirable tourist destinations in the region through collective effort,” and urged the people to follow its example.

“Government aid will always be available, but innovation and hard work must come from the ground level,” he added.

Chombey also encouraged the youth to take advantage of government schemes like, the Deen Dayal Swavalamban Yojana and CM Prayatna Yojana.

He also highlighted the potentials for religious tourism in the region, mentioning attractions like, the ancient Lhagyala Gompa and the historical site of the 1962 Indo-China war, where over 200 soldiers sacrificed their lives.

“Each year, the government selects one destination as a Global Tourism Destination for the country. My vision is to see this region recognized globally, and I urge everyone to come forward in support,” he appealed.

Chombey accepted three memorandums submitted by the villagers and inaugurated the Lama Tenpai Dronmey Museum in Morshing.

He commended Rinchin Norbu for establishing the museum through personal efforts and assured his support for its growth. He also donated a generator, showcases and carpeting for the museum.

LW Bapu presented the Vision 2047 for Morshing Village, explaining the community’s commitment to promoting cultural, religious and adventure tourism while maintaining sustainability.

The event featured vibrant cultural performances from Morshing and its neighboring villages, with cultural troupes from Bhutan and Tawang also performing, including the famous Yak Dance.

Thrizino MLA T.N Glow along with other dignitaries also addressed the gathering. (DIPRO)