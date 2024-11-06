Workshop on oral history and indigenous practices commences at RGU

RONO HILLS, 5 Nov: Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS) of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in collaboration with the Oral History Association of India (OHAI) launched a five-day workshop titled “From Storytelling to Archive: Oral History, Oral Tradition, and Indigenous Practices” at RGU here on Tuesday.

The event brought together scholars, practitioners and students throughout the country to explore the significant role of oral history and storytelling within indigenous communities.

The workshop focuses on the preservation of traditional knowledge, oral narratives, and cultural heritage as vital resources for academic and societal enrichment. The workshop will examine various dimensions of oral traditions and indigenous practices, highlighting how storytelling functions not only as a form of cultural expression but also as an archival process.

Through interactive sessions, participants will engage with methodologies for documenting oral histories, the significance of oral tradition in the context of indigenous communities, and

the ethical considerations involved in preserving these narratives.

In her keynote address, Indira Chowdhury, representing OHAI, underscored the significant role of archives, narratives and memory in preserving and understanding oral traditions.

She explained how these elements serve as vital threads in maintaining cultural heritage, especially within societies where oral storytelling is a primary means of knowledge transfer.

Earlier, Oral History Association of India (OHAI) president Vrunda Pathare emphasized the importance of the workshop’s objectives.

AITS director prof. Jumyir Basar and RGU registrar prof. N.T Rikam also spoke.

Coordinator of the workshop Dr. Zilpa Modi hosted the inaugural event.

Dr. Tadu Rimi is also one of the coordinators.

The workshop marks a significant collaboration between AITS and OHAI, showcasing the importance of partnerships between academic institutions and professional organizations in the preservation of indigenous knowledge and oral history.