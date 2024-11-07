Death anniversaries of Ram Aata and Nocte Saint Narottam

[ Denhang Bosai ]

NAHARKATIA, 6 Nov: The 285th death anniversary of His Holiness Shri Ram Aata, the third Satradhikar of the renowned Merbil Chaliha Bareghar Sattra, and his most revered disciple, Nocte Raja Narottam, who later became a saint, was observed at Sasoni near here in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

A host of dignitaries, including ministers and MLAs from both Assam and Tirap district, satradhikars and their disciples from various Sattras, chiefs and devotees from the Nocte community, attended event.

The young Aang (Raja) of the undivided Borduria and Namsang villages, Lotha Khunbao, later became widely known as Narottam, meaning “supreme among men” or “a man of the highest virtue.” In his quest for spiritual fulfillment, Aang Lotha Khunbao renounced worldly and material pursuits, leaving Namsang village to become a devoted disciple of Shri Ram Aata after abdicating his throne and handing over responsibilities to his son.

This exemplifies the fact that the Noctes possessed spiritual richness even centuries ago, being the first tribe from what is now Arunachal Pradesh (formerly NEFA) to embrace Hinduism, specifically Vaisnavism. Even today, the Assam Buranji (History) and some Sattras in Assam recognize the Noctes as Vaisnavites.

According to legend, Lotha Khunbao, the Aang of undivided Namsang-Borduria, first saw his guru Shri Ram Aata in dream and later traveled to the Merbil Chaliha Bareghar Sattra in Sasoni to meet him. Through his knowledge, discipline, and spiritual devotion, Khunbao became Shri Ram Aata’s most favored and trusted disciple. Impressed by Khunbao’s spiritual conduct, Shri Ram Aata gave him the name Narottam, meaning “man of the highest virtue.”

Narottam contributed significantly not only to the growth of the Sattra at Sasoni but also to spreading the teachings of Vaisnavism in the Nocte villages of undivided Tirap district. Namghars were established in these villages, especially in the lower belt, where Satradhikars regularly visited to conduct spiritual activities, including Bhavnas.

The Aangs of Borduria and Namsang adopted Vaisnavism as their faith and generously supported the Satradhikars in maintaining the Namghars.

Interestingly, both Shri Ram Aata and Narottam passed away on the same day, with legends claiming that their funeral pyres met in the skies. It is therefore fitting to say that Narottam was the first Nocte saint who preached Vaisnavism and planted the seeds of the faith in the Nocte regions.

The programme highlighted the enduring cordial relationship between Assam and the Nocte tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, and is expected to further strengthen this age-old cultural bond.

The two-day event was also attended by the chiefs/Aangs of Borduria and Namsang from Tirap district. (The author is a retired deputy director of IPR)