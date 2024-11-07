Longding KVK monitors rice varieties

HASSE RUSA, 6 Nov: A team from Longding KVK, led by its head and senior scientist-in-charge, A. Kirankumar Singh, conducted a field visit on Wednesday to evaluate the performance of an on-farm trial on three varieties of rice (RCM-13, RCM-15, and RCM-16).

The team observed heavy weed infestation in the rice fields, noting that “farmers do not carry out weeding during the crop growth period, which is against the recommended package of practices.”

“In Hasse Rusa village, the yield reduction due to weed infestation ranges from 65-70%, as the crop plants are widely spaced and tillering is also unsatisfactory,” the KVK said in a release.

The KVK scientists advised farmers to strictly follow the recommended package of practices to achieve satisfactory results from their crops.