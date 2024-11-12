SDP on crafting Monpa woollen fabrics

TAWANG, 11 Nov: A skill development programme (SDP) on crafting traditional Monpa woollen fabrics was held at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here on Monday as part of the ‘Bagless Day’ initiative under the PM Shri initiative.

The event was aimed at providing the students with an opportunity to engage in hands-on learning and acquire traditional craft skills as part of their overall educational experience.

The programme was conducted by the Ama Panden Lhamu Primary Level Federation, under the guidance of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission, Tawang. Experts from Gyangkhar village, known for their expertise in woollen fabric crafting, were invited to demonstrate the indigenous methods of producing woollen textiles from locally sourced sheep wool and using traditional handlooms.

The students were introduced to the entire process, including raw wool preparation, spinning, carding, and traditional hand-weaving techniques.

As part of the experiential learning approach, the students actively participated in the process, trying their hands at spinning and weaving wool into fabric. This hands-on activity helped them gain practical knowledge of the craft, while also encouraging creativity and skill development in a non-classroom setting, further fostering an appreciation for the rich cultural heritage of their region.

The Bagless Day initiative aims to promote vocational education and skill development among young students through non-traditional learning experiences. The SDP not only focused on vocational skills but also emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting indigenous crafts and local cultural heritage.

The event was well-received by the students, who expressed keen interest in pursuing these skills further, while the experts emphasized the importance of preserving traditional crafts and promoting sustainable livelihood options in rural communities. (DIPRO)