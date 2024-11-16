Guv urges media fraternity to imbibe ‘nation first’ spirit

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Governor K.T Parnaik urged the media fraternity of Arunachal Pradesh to imbibe the ‘nation first’ spirit and contribute to the state’s development.

Greeting the media fraternity on the occasion of the National Press Day, the Governor expressed hope that the day will inspire every journalist and media professional to uphold the highest standards of integrity and continue delivering constructive and impactful reporting.

In his message, the Governor said that the press, as the ‘fourth pillar’ and ‘watchdog’ of democracy, plays a vital role in safeguarding public interests and shaping informed opinion. Its foremost duty is to combat falsehood, serve the truth, and reflect the realities of society.

“The Constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech and expression requires the media to exercise its power responsibly by avoiding sensationalism, fostering justice for the marginalized and promoting governance that benefits all,” he said.

“I encourage the press community in Arunachal Pradesh to commit to promoting peace, progress, and democratic values within our society,” the Governor appealed in his message. (Raj Bhavan)