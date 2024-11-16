APWWS seeks enhanced security in hospital, compensation for Seppa victims

ITANAGAR, 15 Nov: Expressing deep pain over the horrific incident at the Seppa district hospital which led to four deaths, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) said “such barbaric acts are unacceptable and go against the principles of humanity and justice.”

The APWWS appealed to the state government to compensate the victim’s family members and the on-duty staff, and to implement enhanced safety measures for the official staff and patients.

The swift action by the police in Seppa saved many lives, the Society said,

adding that brave acts of officer in-charge of Seppa Police Station, Menli Geyi Karko, and the medical staff who risked their lives to save others, are highly commendable and deserve recognition.

While condemning the horrific incident, APWWS said, it stands in solidarity with the affected individuals. “In this difficult hour, our hearts go out to the family members who have lost their loved ones, and we pray for the early recovery of those who are undergoing treatment,” the APWWS said.

Meanwhile, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling, along with her team members Oyam Binggep and Rerik Karlo Digbak met Minli Geyi Karko, who is undergoing treatment at TRIHMS, and his wife to express their support and solidarity.

Maling also spoke to East Kameng SP Kamdam Sikom to get an update on this case.