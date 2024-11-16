Agri minister calls for creating opportunities for unemployed in villages

BASAR, 15 Nov: Agriculture and allied minister Gabriel D. Wangsu has reviewed progress, potential and challenges of agriculture and allied sectors in Leparada district, during a review meeting with senior officers here on Friday.

During the meeting, Wangsu, while expressing concern over unemployment problem among the youth, emphasized the role of agriculture in providing viable employment opportunities.

“Farming is a serious business that requires serious people. We must stop the educated youth from leaving villages by creating opportunities within their communities,” he stated. He urged farmers to adopt innovative practices and the department to focus on organizing systems for sustainable growth.

Minister further said, “Allocations of fund will be made based on requirements, but it’s essential to ensure that demands are well-justified.”

Officials presented status reports on the implementation of PM-flagship programmes and schemes, and highlighted challenges, particularly those faced in securing bank sanctions during the meeting.

Local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, who was also present in the meeting, expressed concerns about resource shortages, inadequate office quarters, and gaps in schemes like the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya programme. She pointed out the availability of land in Basar and sought the minister’s support in addressing the genuine issues.

The minister said that “The problems here are not unique; they reflect challenges across the state.” However, he said “it’s time we address them with purpose and coordination.”

Wangsu highlighted the need to understand government guidelines and the evolving strategies of agricultural schemes to deliver effective solutions to farmers.

The minister stressed the importance of protecting local germplasm and addressing problems like inbreeding and adulterated products entering the market. “We must ensure that our people are not fed with adulterated food. Local germplasm must be preserved as it holds immense value,” he added.

The minister also called for proper livestock survey to develop data-driven solutions and emphasized the need for meticulous planning. He highlighted the potential of fisheries and animal husbandry under the ‘catch-them-young’ initiative, which he noted could deliver results in a short span.

The minister exhorted the officers to work with renewed energy and coordination. “It is the duty of the concerned departments to ensure people are informed and empowered. Agriculture and allied departments can achieve sustainable growth and touch the lives of our people directly,” he said.

The minister also visited the ICAR.